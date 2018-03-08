App
Mar 08, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fast and furious! Another electric hypercar achieves 0-100 kmph under two seconds

The all-electric Rimac Concept Two is currently on display in the ongoing Geneva Motor Show.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Modern electric cars are shattering all records of acceleration thanks to their powerful engines. Last month, a Japanese hypercar clocked 0-100 kmps in 1.92 seconds, now a Croatian automobile maker is claiming that their car can sprint to 100 kmph in mere 1.97 seconds!

A look at the competitors shows the level of sophistication achieved by the car. In comparison, Bugatti Chiron, which costs USD 3 million, takes 2.3 seconds and the Lamborghini Aventador sprints to 100 kmph at leisurely 2.7 seconds. Among the electric cars, Tesla Model S takes 2.5 seconds to reach that speed.

The all-electric Rimac Concept Two is currently on display in the ongoing Geneva Motor Show.

The two-seater vehicle has a powertrain which uses four independent permanent-magnet electric motors and provides a power of 1408 kW or 1914 hp. The motors produce a torque of up to 2300 Nm.

The car can attain a top speed of 412 kmph with reaching 0-300 kmph in just 11.8 seconds. The car can travel a quarter mile within 10 seconds.

Rimac Automobili says that its 120 kWh Li-Mn-Ni battery gives the vehicle a range of over 600 km in a single charge. The range is almost thrice of what is offered in other EVs which hover slightly above 200 km. The battery can charge up to 80 percent within half hour thanks to the fast charger.

The car is installed with modern security features which include driver and passenger airbags, ESP and ABS system, torque vectoring with traction control, collision risk prediction and crash sensors, among others.

Moreover, the Concept Two will have a face un/lock system much like Apple iPhone X.

The car will be a limited edition and only 150 units will be produced. Unlike the Japanese hypercar Aspark Owl which is still far from the production line, the production will start in 2020.

