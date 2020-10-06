Facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta spied; reaching dealerships in Indonesia

Not that it has been in need of one, but the Toyota Innova Crysta has been due for a facelift for a while. Latest images suggest that the facelifted Innova is ready and will be reaching dealerships in Indonesia very soon.

The second-gen Innova Crysta was launched globally back in 2015 and while it continues to look good even five years later, the Innova Crysta got a minor refresh. The car will first be launched in other South-east Asian markets first before coming to India.

What we will be getting will also be very close to the Indonesia spec model. This includes a new front fascia with a refreshed grille and more rugged looking bumpers. The rest of the Innova will remain the same with the sides sporting roughly the same silhouette and new alloys. The rear too may see only a minor change in the tail lamp units.

Inside, too, expect the old layout to continue. However, we could still hope for a larger touchscreen infotainment system as well as some other creature comforts that are relevant in today’s market like a 360 degree camera, wireless charging or even electrically adjustable seats.

Engine options will likely continue even on the facelifted Innova. The current model gets an option between a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.4-litre diesel engine. This makes 166 PS/245 Nm and 150 PS/343 Nm respectively. Both 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions are also available.

The Toyota Innova Crysta may see a minor increase in price from the current start of Rs 15.66 lakh. Rivals to the Innova Crysta include the Kia Carnival and the Mahindra Marazzo.