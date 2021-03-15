Facelifted Ssangyong Rexton unveiled; gets a host of changes both inside and out

Ssangyong has just released images of the refreshed Rexton that will go on sale internationally very soon. As part of the update, the SUV not only gets styling changes but a better powertrain as well.

The Mahindra-owned brand has given the Rexton a number of changes, both on the inside as well as the outside. A new grille, LED headlamps and bumper make up the styling tweaks up front while the rear gets new LED tail lamps. Off to the side as well, changes can be seen in the form of refreshed cladding and new alloys.

On the inside, the first changes you will notice are a new steering wheel, gear lever and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. You also get a new overhead console, paddle shifters and a seatbelt reminder for all occupants. The Rexton also gets a cabin talk function allowing rear passengers to speak to the driver via mics and speakers.

Like we mentioned earlier, the new Rexton will also come with a new 2-litre diesel engine. This produces 202 PS of power and 441 Nm of torque. Transmission is available in the form a new 8-speed automatic by Hyundai Transys with selectable 4-wheel drive.

In India, Mahindra sells the Rexton as the Alturas G4 starting at Rs 28.73 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the model isn’t fairing too well and even with the upgrade to BS-VI, we will have to wait and see if the Rexton will be brought to our shores as the Alturas.