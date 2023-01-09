Facelifted MG Hector unveiled: Check details

MG Motor India revealed the next-gen Hector on January 9. The new SUV, which boasts a host of new technologies, intuitive features and driving comfort, is built to enhance the on-road experience, adding to its levels of safety as well as driving convenience, the company said.

Compared with the earlier five-seater configuration, the Hector is now available as a six- and seven-seater as well.

Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful to our customers for the overwhelming response to the MG Hector since its launch in 2019. Hector brought with it the first-ever experience of an internet car. This next-gen Hector enhances the stance of the MG Hector through looks, interiors and technology. It comes with the assurance of our MG Shield programme which offers a hassle-free and smooth ownership experience for our customers who can experience the next-gen Hector for themselves at our 300 centres across India.”

The Autonomous Level 2 SUV includes Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features like Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and auto turn indicators. TJA assures minimal effort in a jammed situation by maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.

Another feature called the Smart Auto Turn Indicators in the SUV also provides a hassle free diving experience. Depending on the angle of the steering wheel the respective indicator light automatically gets ON/OFF. This automatic signal will be useful when the driver fails to put on the indicator while entering the road from a parking space or during a U-turn.

The new SUV also has India’s largest 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system with a new user interface. It also includes a first-in-segment digital Bluetooth key and key-sharing capability which means that in the loss of an actual key, the digital key can be used instead. With the key-sharing function, one can share an additional key with up to two people.

The vehicle also has I-smart technology with 75 connected features and 100 voice commands.