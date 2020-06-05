Facelifted 2020 Mini Countryman revealed globally; gets refreshed styling and more customisations

The second generation Mini Countryman was launched globally back in 2017 and has been on sale in India since 2018. The company has now decided to give the car a facelift and as part of that, gets newer styling as well as interiors.

The powertrain options now meet the European emission norms.

As for the exteriors, the Countryman now gets a larger hexagonal grille up front along with refreshed bumpers both in the front and the back. The headlamps are LED units now across the range along with the tail lights.

The alloys also get a new design to keep up with the times.

Optionally, a gloss black exterior trim is also available which changes the accents around the headlamp, tail lights, indicators and grille to glow black. The ALL4 trim also gets unique styling elements.

Powering the Countryman internationally are four engine options from a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel to a 2-litre petrol and diesel. The ALL4 all-wheel-drive system is available on all engine options and the plug-in hybrid option gets ALL4 as standard. The Indian Countryman is expected to get a 2-litre petrol unit churning out 192 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque.

The interiors have been refreshed a little too. The Countryman now gets more customisation options and trim options. It also gets a 8.8-inch infotainment system derived from BMW’s iDrive, an all-digital instrument cluster and a sports leather steering wheel.

There is no word yet on when the new Mini Countryman will come to India, but when it does, it will go up against the likes of the BMW X1 and Audi Q3.