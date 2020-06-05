App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facelifted 2020 Mini Countryman revealed globally; gets refreshed styling and more customisations

As for the exteriors, the Countryman now gets a larger hexagonal grille up front along with refreshed bumpers both in the front and the back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The second generation Mini Countryman was launched globally back in 2017 and has been on sale in India since 2018. The company has now decided to give the car a facelift and as part of that, gets newer styling as well as interiors.

The powertrain options now meet the European emission norms.

As for the exteriors, the Countryman now gets a larger hexagonal grille up front along with refreshed bumpers both in the front and the back. The headlamps are LED units now across the range along with the tail lights.

Close

The alloys also get a new design to keep up with the times.

related news

mini countryman rear

Optionally, a gloss black exterior trim is also available which changes the accents around the headlamp, tail lights, indicators and grille to glow black. The ALL4 trim also gets unique styling elements.

Powering the Countryman internationally are four engine options from a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel to a 2-litre petrol and diesel. The ALL4 all-wheel-drive system is available on all engine options and the plug-in hybrid option gets ALL4 as standard. The Indian Countryman is expected to get a 2-litre petrol unit churning out 192 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque.

mini countryman interior

The interiors have been refreshed a little too. The Countryman now gets more customisation options and trim options. It also gets a 8.8-inch infotainment system derived from BMW’s iDrive, an all-digital instrument cluster and a sports leather steering wheel.

There is no word yet on when the new Mini Countryman will come to India, but when it does, it will go up against the likes of the BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Auto #MINI #Mini Countryman #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

Govt projects by consumer durables firms may suffer delays on manpower shortage

Govt projects by consumer durables firms may suffer delays on manpower shortage

COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.