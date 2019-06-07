Facebook files patent for an 'electric vehicle platform' - here's everything we know

Facebook recently made an unprecedented move when it entered the electric vehicle race. The Silicon Valley-based tech giant has filed a patent for an EV platform, calling it the “Self-Balancing Robotic Motorcycle”.

Though there are not many details about the e-bike, images indicate that the upcoming product is more of a platform than an independent motorcycle. It could be used to underpin future electric two-wheelers, though the chances of upcoming electric two-wheelers receiving the platform are bleak.

The platform features an electric drivetrain, with two-wheel-drive systems and two-wheel-steer. It has two electric motors which transfer power to the wheels via a belt drive. The wheels are also designed such that the wheels can be turned 360-degrees. It can be useful for riders who wish to park in a tight spot.

The platform is also claimed to be self-balancing, which can have a multitude of applications. However, since it is in an early stage of development, it is difficult to expect Facebook to showcase the platform this year or in the coming few years.