Facebook files patent for an 'electric vehicle platform' - here's everything we know

Facebook recently made an unprecedented move when it entered the electric vehicle race. The Silicon Valley-based tech giant has filed a patent for an EV platform, calling it the “Self-Balancing Robotic Motorcycle”.
Though there are not many details about the e-bike, images indicate that the upcoming product is more of a platform than an independent motorcycle. It could be used to underpin future electric two-wheelers, though the chances of upcoming electric two-wheelers receiving the platform are bleak.
The platform features an electric drivetrain, with two-wheel-drive systems and two-wheel-steer. It has two electric motors which transfer power to the wheels via a belt drive. The wheels are also designed such that the wheels can be turned 360-degrees. It can be useful for riders who wish to park in a tight spot.