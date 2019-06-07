App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook files patent for an 'electric vehicle platform' - here's everything we know

Though there are not many details about the e-bike, images indicate that the upcoming product is more of a platform than an independent motorcycle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Facebook recently made an unprecedented move when it entered the electric vehicle race. The Silicon Valley-based tech giant has filed a patent for an EV platform, calling it the “Self-Balancing Robotic Motorcycle”.

Though there are not many details about the e-bike, images indicate that the upcoming product is more of a platform than an independent motorcycle. It could be used to underpin future electric two-wheelers, though the chances of upcoming electric two-wheelers receiving the platform are bleak.

The platform features an electric drivetrain, with two-wheel-drive systems and two-wheel-steer. It has two electric motors which transfer power to the wheels via a belt drive. The wheels are also designed such that the wheels can be turned 360-degrees. It can be useful for riders who wish to park in a tight spot.

Close
The platform is also claimed to be self-balancing, which can have a multitude of applications. However, since it is in an early stage of development, it is difficult to expect Facebook to showcase the platform this year or in the coming few years.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #Auto #e-scooter #Facebook #Technology #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.