Exchange deal: Maruti-branded Corolla may be launched after Toyota-labelled Baleno

Maruti Suzuki is all set to supply fully built units of the premium hatchback Baleno to its partner Toyota Kirloskar which will launch the car under its own brand later next year.

This is part of the March 2018 agreement signed between the parent companies of both the entities for mutual cooperation in India where Toyota has struggled to make a headway despite being in operation for more than two decades.

In addition to the Baleno, Maruti Suzuki will supply another of its top-seller Brezza to Toyota which will also be rebadged before it is offered for sale in India. This will help Toyota save time and leapfrog product development challenges.

Toyota does not have any product in the premium hatchback and compact SUV segment though fruitless concepts have been under consideration since last few years.

In return Toyota has promised to supply the premium sedan Corolla to Maruti Suzuki. Its numbers though will be a fraction of what Maruti will supply to Toyota considering the small size of the segment and failing demand for premium sedans.

The two companies, however, are yet to take a final decision on the Corolla supplies. In 2019, Maruti Suzuki will have its hands full with launch of the all-new Wagon R, development of its maiden electric vehicle and Bharat Stage VI upgrades of other models. A Corolla-based Maruti Suzuki sedan is unlikely to debut next year.

Sources say Maruti Suzuki has not shown any keenness to market the Corolla-based sedan given the falling interest for such large sedans in India.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director, Maruti Suzuki said, “We are continuing to discuss that and it involves the parent entities in Japan. We are not yet arrived at a final decision on the Corolla yet. We don’t have a car the size of the Toyota Corolla. We have already decided to supply the Baleno next year to Toyota”.

Baleno clocks an average of 18,100 a month which is nearly 15 percent of Maruti’s monthly domestic sales. The compact sports utility vehicle Brezza sells 13,200 units a month which is about 10 percent of the company’s volumes. Both the cars feature in the top ten best-selling cars list in India.

In comparison the Corolla sells between 250-300 units a month, accounting for less than 3 percent of Toyota’s monthly volumes of around 10,000 units. The premium sedan only has two competition Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra.