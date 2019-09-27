App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ex-Isle of Man TT Zero e-bike breaks land speed record at 312 km/h

He set a two-way average speed of 297.894kmph over a flying kilometre, while his best one-way speed was 321.351kmph.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

British racer Zef Eisenberg recently broke the land-speed record on a motorcycle when he crossed 300 km/h. The unique fact is that he used an all-electric bike, thus creating history.

Clocking a speed of 312 km/h, Zef also broke three more records including being fastest in flying quarter-mile, standing quarter and standing mile. The motorcycle he used was an ex-Isle of Man TT Zero race bike which was stripped down to meet the criteria of being a naked motorcycle.

As reported by New Atlas, he set a two-way average speed of 297.894 km/h over a flying kilometre, while his best one-way speed was 321.351 km/h. Riding at the Straightliners Land Speed meeting at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire, UK, Zef Eisenberg must have been subject to severe wind resistance due to the lack of a visor or surrounding aerodynamics.

The team which worked on the record-setting motorcycle was from the University of Nottingham and included Daley Matheson, who was the e-bike’s original rider. He had secured second place at the 2018 Isle of Man TT Zero but died racing a BMW superbike at the 2019 TT. The team dedicated this achievement to Matheson.

related news

Zef Eisenberg also holds one more record which is yet to be certified by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). His courageous feats and antics have given him the name “Mad Max.”

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 10:56 am

tags #Auto #Isle of Man TT Zero #Technology #trends #Zef Eisenberg

