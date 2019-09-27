Ex-Isle of Man TT Zero e-bike breaks land speed record at 312 km/h

British racer Zef Eisenberg recently broke the land-speed record on a motorcycle when he crossed 300 km/h. The unique fact is that he used an all-electric bike, thus creating history.

Clocking a speed of 312 km/h, Zef also broke three more records including being fastest in flying quarter-mile, standing quarter and standing mile. The motorcycle he used was an ex-Isle of Man TT Zero race bike which was stripped down to meet the criteria of being a naked motorcycle.

As reported by New Atlas, he set a two-way average speed of 297.894 km/h over a flying kilometre, while his best one-way speed was 321.351 km/h. Riding at the Straightliners Land Speed meeting at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire, UK, Zef Eisenberg must have been subject to severe wind resistance due to the lack of a visor or surrounding aerodynamics.

The team which worked on the record-setting motorcycle was from the University of Nottingham and included Daley Matheson, who was the e-bike’s original rider. He had secured second place at the 2018 Isle of Man TT Zero but died racing a BMW superbike at the 2019 TT. The team dedicated this achievement to Matheson.