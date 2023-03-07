 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EVs will increase India's dependence on China for raw materials, battery production: GTRI report

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

Manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) in India will increase its dependence on China for raw materials, mineral processing, and battery production, according to a report of by economic think tank GTRI.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) also said that there is a need for life cycle impact evaluation for the EVs sector EVs result in the release of pollutants during battery making, disposal, and charging and about 70 per cent of materials used to manufacture EVs in India are imported from China and a few other countries, it said.

”EVs will increase India’s dependence on China for raw materials, mineral processing, and battery production,” it said. China has bought the largest lithium mines in Australia and South America. It processes more than 60 per cent of the lithium produced globally.

It also processes 65 per cent of cobalt and 93 per cent of manganese. China makes three out of four batteries produced globally, it said, adding over 100 Chinese battery units make 60 per cent of the cathodes and 80 per cent of the anodes used in lithium-ion cells.