Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Evolet launches 3 e-scooters and India's first electric quad bike

The 3 scooters that were launched on September 4 include the Polo, Polo Pony and the Derby.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Evolet scooters and motorcycles, a part of Rissala Electric Motorcycles, has launched a three e-vehicles along with the country's first e-quad bike. The three scooters launched include the Polo, Polo Pony and the Derby.

The e-vehicles were launched on September 4, and dealership and service network will be setup in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

The scooters are low speed, low range and do not require a licence to ride. However, these scooters do not qualify for FAME II subsidy. All bikes get an option between a valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) battery and a lithium ion battery.

Close

The Polo and Pony are similar in terms of design with a slight difference in headlamp and indicators. The Polo starts at Rs 44,499, while the Polo Pony retails at a starting price of Rs 39,499. The Derby is the sportier of the three, with a moto-scooter design and starts at Rs 46,499. The batteries need three to four hours to charge completely, and come with a three-year warranty. The motor come with an 18-month warranty.

Evolet also launched the Warrior, an electric four-wheel bike. The quad is an off-road vehicle and as such comes fitted with tall suspension and offroad tyres. Top speed on the Warrior stands at 20km/h and a total range of 60km/h.

Apart from these, Evolet showcased its other electric offerings such as the Hawk, an electric sport bike with premium features such as all-LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster and e-ABS. The other products showcased were a Falcon, an electric naked bike and a Raptor, a maxi scooter similar to the Suzuki Burgman.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 04:58 pm

