Everything you should know about VW Tiguan Allspace before its Indian debut

Volkswagen seems to be gearing up to launch the next offering in the premium SUV segment, the Tiguan Allspace. The 7-seater premium SUV was spotted under testing on the outskirts of Pune, which indicates that a launch might be around the corner.

The 7-seater SUV borrows its aesthetics from its 5-seater counterpart. However, it gets redesigned elements such as new LED projector headlamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloys, split LED tail lamps and a sporty bumper with a faux exhaust.

The Tiguan Allspace’s interior is expected to be the same as the standard Tiguan. However, the company could upgrade some elements such as a fully digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system and connected car technology. It could also get dual-zone climate control, terrain modes, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, drive modes and cruise control.

Volkswagen is expected to equip its next offering with a BSVI-compliant, 2-litre, turbocharged petrol engine which makes 190PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. It will power all four wheels via the company’s 4MOTION drivetrain and it should be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The company is expected to debut the Tiguan Allspace at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020, which should be followed by a launch soon. It should be priced around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4.