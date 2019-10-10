Everything you should know about Mahindra Bolero Power+

Mahindra has launched a special edition of the Bolero SUV. Dubbed the Bolero Power+, the SUV is an upgrade over the standard Bolero and is offered in three trim levels.

The Bolero was first launched in August 2000, after which it quickly became a popular choice for the police and armed forces, apart from the civilians. The company states that the Bolero holds the highest utility vehicle (UV) cumulative sales number, with 12 lakh cars sold since its launch.

Mahindra has decked the Bolero Power+ with a new set of decals, seat covers, floor mats, a new scuff plate set, steering wheel cover, larger fog lamps on the front bumper, and a roof-mounted spoiler which comes with a stop lamp.

The company also updated the car’s safety features with additions such as an airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS), while complying with full-frontal, front offset, and side-impact crash norms which came into effect on October 1.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged. It is offered with an option between a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which makes 70PS of maximum power and 195Nm of peak torque and a 2.5-litre, turbocharged diesel motor making 63PS and 180Nm.