Everything you should know about Evolet Hawk: A fully-faired electric bike

Haryana-based Evolet motorcycles joined the bandwagon of producing cheap and sustainable electric two-wheelers, with the debut of three new e-scooters along with a fully-faired electric motorcycle. The Hawk, as it is named, became the first fully-faired electric motorcycle in India and is set to be launched in the coming months.

The Hawk distinguishes itself from its rivals with a full fairing, with the front fairing and headlamp bearing a design language like the previous-generation Suzuki Gixxer SF 150. It also gets a split-seat setup, as well as a sharp tail section. The Hawk also gets rear grab-rails, while it bears an overall sporty forward-biased design.

A fully-faired motorcycle is one which has a set of external metal or plastic structure to improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle and make it more streamlined. It also adds a considerable weight on the front of the motorcycle and adds aesthetic appeal to it.

Evolet has equipped the motorcycle with a projector headlamp, along with a sharply raked windscreen and fairing-mounted mirrors. It also gets a set of clip-on handlebars and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The battery pack in the motorcycle is surrounded by vents for better airflow. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the back. It gets dual discs in the front and a single disc at the back.

Though the motorcycle manufacturer has not revealed the Hawk’s spec sheet, it is expected that it will be in direct competition to the Revolt RV 400. This indicates that the e-bike could have a range of about 150 to 180 km, with a top speed of 80 kmph.