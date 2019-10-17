Everything you should know about 2020 Hyundai Xcent

Recently, the 2020 iteration of Hyundai’s compact sedan, the Xcent was spotted under testing on Indian roads. While the company has not revealed any information about the upcoming car, spy shots of its camouflaged prototypes reveal interesting information.

The car carries forward its design language, albeit with modern changes. It gets a bigger cascading grille with honeycomb inserts, as well as sharper projector headlamps and LED taillights. It is also expected to get a number plate holder on the lower end of the rear bumper.

Hyundai is expected to borrow the interior elements from the recently launched Grand i10 Nios, which could include a blacked-out dashboard, steering wheel, and turbine-like air vents. It could also get leather upholstery and adjustable head restraints for the rear seats. Hyundai is also expected to give the new Xcent a floating touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, along with the BlueLink connected car tech from the Venue.

Mechanically, the car is expected to retain its 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options. However, they are expected to undergo changes to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. Currently, the petrol motor makes 83PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque, while its diesel counterpart pumps out 75PS and 190Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, though a Santro-sourced 5-speed AMT gearbox is expected to be offered as an option.