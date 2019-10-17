App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everything you should know about 2020 Hyundai Xcent

The car carries forward its design language, albeit with modern changes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Recently, the 2020 iteration of Hyundai’s compact sedan, the Xcent was spotted under testing on Indian roads. While the company has not revealed any information about the upcoming car, spy shots of its camouflaged prototypes reveal interesting information.

The car carries forward its design language, albeit with modern changes. It gets a bigger cascading grille with honeycomb inserts, as well as sharper projector headlamps and LED taillights. It is also expected to get a number plate holder on the lower end of the rear bumper.

Hyundai is expected to borrow the interior elements from the recently launched Grand i10 Nios, which could include a blacked-out dashboard, steering wheel, and turbine-like air vents. It could also get leather upholstery and adjustable head restraints for the rear seats. Hyundai is also expected to give the new Xcent a floating touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, along with the BlueLink connected car tech from the Venue.

Close

Mechanically, the car is expected to retain its 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options. However, they are expected to undergo changes to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. Currently, the petrol motor makes 83PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque, while its diesel counterpart pumps out 75PS and 190Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, though a Santro-sourced 5-speed AMT gearbox is expected to be offered as an option.

related news

Currently, the car has a price range of Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh (Ex-showroom). It is expected to increase with the launch of the next generation.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Technology #trends #Xcent

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.