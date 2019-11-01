App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everything you should know about 2020 Energica Ego e-bike

The e-bike is reported to offer a range of around 193km when ridden in Eco mode.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Energica Motor Company is an Italian electric bikemaker who gained popularity after it became the sole manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE electric motorcycle racing championship.

Its fully-electric supersport model is the Evo, which recently received a significant update. 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg was recently spotted riding the motorcycle ahead of its unveiling at the 2019 EICMA.

The second-gen Ego gets a newly developed battery pack, which is expected to be a better performer than its current 13.4kWh lithium-polymer battery. It is also speculated that the e-bike will receive a lithium-ion battery pack, which will contribute significantly to its weight reduction and range improvement.

Close

The e-bike is reported to offer a range of around 193km when ridden in Eco mode. Currently, the e-bike makes 107kW of maximum power and 200Nm of continuous torque. The updated e-bike is expected to receive better electronics such as improved traction control, as compared to its current generation’s equipment of a ride-by-wire throttle with four riding modes and four regenerative braking maps, six levels of traction control and a Bosch dual-channel ABS with rear-wheel mitigation system.

related news

Aesthetically, the motorcycle retains its primary design, with slight updates. The fairing seems to have been slightly redesigned, perhaps to incorporate the updated battery pack. It is expected to retain its mechanical components, including its fully adjustable Marzocchi front inverted fork and a Bitubo monoshock with adjustable rebound and preload.

Energica is expected to reveal the updated motorcycle at the 2019 EICMA, which could be followed by an international launch.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #Auto #Energica #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.