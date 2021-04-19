Everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz’s new electric cars

Mercedes-EQ, EQS 580 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz just took the wraps of the highly-anticipated EQS recently, and, understandably enough, it’s caused a bit of a stir in the automotive community. From the outside, it’s yet another swashbuckling, larger-than-life sedan but given that its nomenclature ends with an ‘S’, this is a car that warrants closer inspection. As for the EQB - which is based on the GLB platform, it’s a compact SUV that seats seven. If priced right, that could have the cash registers ringing for a while.

What are they?

One is essentially Mercedes-Benz’s all-electric counterpart to the S-Class – the brand’s flagship luxury sedan and incumbent “greatest car in the world” title holder. Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz had announced that while they will continue to manufacture internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in the foreseeable future, they will have an EV counterpart to each ICE model in their fiercely competitive portfolio. With the launch of the EQC in India last year Mercedes-Benz became the first brand to launch a luxury EV in the market. While the likes of the EQC and the EQA (based on the C-Class and the A-Class, respectively) mark out the more affordable end of Merc’s EV line (relatively speaking), the EQS, as you can expect, is the range topper.

Mercedes-EQ EQS interior - MBUX Hyperscreen

The EQB, whose closest relative, the B-Class, had previously been on sale in the country, will be a tad more affordable than the EQC. It’s also more practical given that it will be available with both 5-seater and 7-seater options.

What do they do?

Let’s face it, there are plenty of fast, slick EVs out there. But what sets the EQS apart is that, like many Merc’s, it’s got a super slippery (aka aerodynamically efficient) exterior. In the case of the EQS, it has allowed the car to have a jaw-dropping (claimed) mileage of 770km. That’s more than what pretty much any EV on the market right now can offer. The EQS has its unusual, futuristic design to thank for it. While it lacks the curves and the musculature of an S-Class, its “one bow roofline” is what Merc reckons grants it its extended range.

A lot of design features are common to Merc’s EVs. There’s the glossy black grille panel, trapezoidal headlamps and a certain clinicality that informs all of Merc’s EV design. To be perfectly honest, Merc could benefit from introducing the rock-n-roll quality that underlies their currently fantastic looking ICE car range.

Mercedes-EQ EQB

The EQS is based on Merc’s EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform. It will be available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel drive versions, with the EQS 580 4Matic packing a bigger 385Kw (516hp) option that does 0-100kph in a claimed 4.3 seconds. The RWD version - EQS 450 - gets a 245Kw (328.5hp) battery. It’s unclear as to which one is headed to India, but Merc has stated that the car is likely to make its India debut sometime in 2022, shortly after its global launch in December 2021. There’s also a hyper powerful AMG variant due later this year that makes power upwards of 700hp, running the same synchronous dual-motor setup as the EQS 580.

For its base-level variant, the EQS will also offer a smaller battery option, the details of which are yet to be disclosed. The EQB gets a more modest battery pack - 66.5 kwh to be specific - making 272hp. An internationally measured range of 419km is what the brochure says, but its real-world mileage remains to be seen. The one benefit that EVs have in India’s start-stop traffic is that range can be extended due to the kinetic energy recovered through constant braking.

What kind of features do they offer?

To begin with, the EQS manages its size by having rear-wheel steering as a standard feature. But the real magic lies inside. The EQS is the first in Merc’s line-up to feature Merc’s new MBUX Hyperscreen. The 56-inch screen debuts a lot of new tech. According to Merc, it’s the smartest screen ever put in a car. Spanning the width of the dash, this optional extra comes with 26 actuators which provide haptic feedback making each press of a finger feel like the click of a button. It will also pack a Smart voice assistant which is fluent in 27 different languages (plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new MBUX system also allows the driver to open the rear doors remotely. It’s also the first infotainment system to feature a screen to be used exclusively by the front passenger.

Mercedes-EQ EQB interiors

The EQS will also offer a range of sounds, in order to create a more visceral soundtrack to the otherwise silent EV. Merc also claims that the EQS offers more interior space than any other EV on the market, at present. Unlike most EVs which utilise the front space (owing to a lack of an engine) the EQS only offers boot space, albeit 610 litres of it. The lack of a central transmission tunnel also frees up plenty of rear passenger space, making it roomier than the S-Class.

In terms of features, the EQB is similar to the EQC. There’s no hyperscreen, just a large glass slab that allows you to interact with the MBUX system, foldable seats and option AWD. If the EQS lives in the EV stratosphere, the EQB is a more grounded, attainable EV option.

When are they coming to India?

Early 2022, according to Mercedes-Benz India. This year is dedicated to a whole range of internal combustion superstars, including the likes of the GLA in the near future, followed by the legendary S-Class and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.