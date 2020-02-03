Everything you need to know about KTM 390 Adventure

KTM’s recent offering in the Indian market is the 390 Adventure, which was launched recently. The Austrian carmaker has based the motorcycle on its other 390 bikes, though the 390 Adventure is better suited for off-road purposes.

Though KTM has oriented the motorcycle towards off-roading, it has not given the bike spoked wheels. It also carries forward the 390 Duke’s 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 43.5PS of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The motorcycle also gets serrated footpegs, a fully digital instrument console, touring tires from Metzeler, among others. It also gets lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, off-road ABS, KTM MyRide smartphone connectivity, optional turn-by-turn navigation, and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

KTM has given the motorcycle a price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and pits it against the BMW G 310 GS, Kawasaki Versys X-300, Hero Xpulse, the Royal Enfield Himalayan, among others.