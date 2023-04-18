EV makers charged up to storm Shanghai auto expo with innovative tech

The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition opens to visitors on April 18. As the EV craze catches on, major manufacturers are set to unveil their latest offerings for the Chinese market, which happens to be the biggest market for EVs.

The show features more than 1,000 Chinese and foreign automakers and parts manufacturers across a 3,60,000-square-meter space according to a report by Nikkei Asia's report.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla won't be present at the show, the EV company's Shanghai-based representative confirmed that Tesla will not attend the show, however no particular reason was given for this decision according to a report by Hindustan Times Auto.

Auto Shanghai 2023 happens to be the first time when automakers are flying from all across the globe after Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. The exhibition's scale was reduced during the pandemic and global brands were represented by employees of their China operations.

Nearly Rs 100 crore incentive offered on EVs to boost sales: Delhi govt

Auto dealers' body expects array of vehicle launches ahead of festival season 5.4 million pure-electric vehicles were sold in China last year in 2022 which is nearly two-thirds of the global total sale of 8 million, additionally 1.5 million gasoline-electric hybrids were also sold. That was more than one-quarter of total auto sales of 23.6 million. This year’s EV sales are forecast to rise another 30 percent according to the China Association of Auto Manufacturers “Consumers lost interest in gasoline cars. That is the biggest challenge for foreign brands to compete in China,” industry analyst John Zeng of LMC Automotive said. Also Read: China auto show highlights intense electric car competition Volkswagen AG, unveiled the ID 7 electric sedan,the automaker also said it plans to display 28 models, half of them electrified. The ID.7 limousine, which promises a 700-kilometer range on a single charge. China’s BYD Auto, which competes with Tesla Inc. for the title of world’s biggest-selling electric automaker, says it will display its U9 supercar from its luxury Yangwang brand for the first time. The automaker says the U9, with a $145,000 sticker price, can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in two seconds. Among the global brands present at Auto Shanghai, BMW AG says its whole vehicle lineup at Auto Shanghai will be electrified and the brand will unveil two new models, the i7 M70L and XM Red Label, and show its M760Le in China for the first time. Italian automaker Maserati plans to unveil its first electric SUV and says its electric sports car will get an Asia premiere. German automaker Mercedes Benz plans to unveil an electric SUV under its luxury Maybach brand and two SUVs. The company also has EV joint ventures with China's BYD Auto and Geely Group. Toyota plans to unveil two new models in its bZ line of zero-emissions vehicles. Japanese automaker Nissan plans to display its Max-Out electric convertible concept car. Honda too is debuting a new prototype for its China-focused e:N electric brand. Commenting on the EV push undertaken by globa brands to target the Chinese market, John Zeng of LMC Automotive said ,“The model they bring to China lags behind Chinese models by three or four years in driving range and equipment, they have to learn to design and test cars in China for China.”

Moneycontrol News