EV makers charged up to storm Shanghai auto expo with innovative tech

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

After Covid hit the world, Auto Shanghai 2023 happens to be the first time when automakers are flying from all across the globe to attend the exhibition as the show's scale was reduced during the pandemic.

The Shanghai auto show is one of the industry's largest exhibitions.

The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition opens to visitors on April 18. As the EV craze catches on, major manufacturers are set to unveil their latest offerings for the Chinese market, which happens to be the biggest market for EVs.

The show features more than 1,000 Chinese and foreign automakers and parts manufacturers across a 3,60,000-square-meter space according to a report by Nikkei Asia's report.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla won't be present at the show, the EV company's Shanghai-based representative confirmed that Tesla will not attend the show, however no particular reason was given for this decision according to a report by Hindustan Times Auto.