Escorts reports 56.4% increase in tractor sales at 8,005 units in Nov

Farm equipment maker Escorts on December 1 reported 56.4 per cent increase in tractor sales at 8,005 units in November. The company had sold 5,119 units in the same month last year, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic tractor sales were at 7,641 units last month as against 4,941 units in November 2017, an increase of 54.6 per cent, it added.