App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts reports 56.4% increase in tractor sales at 8,005 units in Nov

Domestic tractor sales were at 7,641 units last month as against 4,941 units in November 2017, an increase of 54.6 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Farm equipment maker Escorts on December 1 reported 56.4 per cent increase in tractor sales at 8,005 units in November. The company had sold 5,119 units in the same month last year, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic tractor sales were at 7,641 units last month as against 4,941 units in November 2017, an increase of 54.6 per cent, it added.
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 03:16 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Escorts

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.