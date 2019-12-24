Entire Volkswagen group to drop diesel engines post BSVI

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd is gearing up to refresh its lineup due to the upcoming BSVI emission norms and under its India 2.0 strategy. Under this plan, the company has confirmed it will be discontinuing its option of diesel powertrains.

The company will also be updating the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan with petrol engines, while the Rapid and Vento will get a 1-litre, turbocharged petrol engine which could make 115PS. Skoda’s Superb will also receive a 2-litre TSI unit in place of the 1.8-litre TSI and 2-litre TDI unit.