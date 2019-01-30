Enamoured by Tesla's cars? Here are other electric beasts that are giving Tesla a tough competition

BMW i3 | Not to be left behind in the electric car race, BMW has already readied its entrant, the i3. A subcompact luxury vehicle to boot, the i3 is in direct competition with Tesla’s Model X, though it is much smaller and looks more of a hatchback than an SUV. It has an optional 42.2kWh Li-ion battery and can ride for up to 290 km on a single charge. (Image: Reuters)