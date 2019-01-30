App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Enamoured by Tesla's cars? Here are other electric beasts that are giving Tesla a tough competition

Here are electric vehicles that can give Elon Musk's Telsa a run for their money

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Despite occasional hiccups, US electric car maker Tesla keeps capturing people's attention not just because of its cars but also because of CEO Elon Musk. But is Tesla the only bright spot in the age of transport backed by renewable energy? Are there more cars like the ones made by Tesla? Here we list some of Tesla's cars' closest competitors:
Despite occasional hiccups, US electric car maker Tesla keeps capturing people's attention not just because of its cars but also because of CEO Elon Musk. But is Tesla the only bright spot in the age of transport backed by renewable energy? Are there more cars like the ones made by Tesla? Here we list some of Tesla's cars' closest competitors:
Nissan Leaf | Nissan has already entered the electric car race with their flagship hatchback, the Leaf. With its latest iteration being loaded with features, however, Nissan is strengthening their competition against Tesla. The new Leaf has a bigger battery pack, better safety options and improved rider aides. (Image: Reuters)
Nissan Leaf | Nissan has already entered the electric car race with their flagship hatchback, the Leaf. With its latest iteration being loaded with features, however, Nissan is strengthening their competition against Tesla. The new Leaf has a bigger battery pack, better safety options and improved rider aides. (Image: Reuters)
Jaguar I-pace | Luxury car maker Jaguar is no stranger to adopting change and improving upon it. Coming up with the I-pace as their answer to Tesla’s Model X SUV, Jaguar has built the crossover electric SUV on its trusted JLR D7e platform and makes a total of 400PS and 696Nm of peak power and torque respectively. (Image: Reuters)
Jaguar I-pace | Luxury car maker Jaguar is no stranger to adopting change and improving upon it. Coming up with the I-pace as their answer to Tesla’s Model X SUV, Jaguar has built the crossover electric SUV on its trusted JLR D7e platform and makes a total of 400PS and 696Nm of peak power and torque respectively. (Image: Reuters)
Audi E-Tron | The Audi E-Tron is a fully-electric compact luxury crossover SUV, which is based on Audi’s e-Tron Quattro concept. The four-wheel drive dual-motor powertrain runs of a 95 kWh Li-ion battery and can run up to 400 km on a single charge.
Audi E-Tron | The Audi E-Tron is a fully-electric compact luxury crossover SUV, which is based on Audi’s e-Tron Quattro concept. The four-wheel drive dual-motor powertrain runs of a 95 kWh Li-ion battery and can run up to 400 km on a single charge.
Volvo Polestar 2 | The Polestar 2 will be Czech manufacturer Volvo’s first fully-electric car, succeeding the hybrid Polestar 1. The Polestar 2 will churn out close to 400 BHP and will be priced competitively with the Model 3. (Image: Reuters)
Volvo Polestar 2 | The Polestar 2 will be Czech manufacturer Volvo’s first fully-electric car, succeeding the hybrid Polestar 1. The Polestar 2 will churn out close to 400 BHP and will be priced competitively with the Model 3. (Image: Reuters)
BMW i3 | Not to be left behind in the electric car race, BMW has already readied its entrant, the i3. A subcompact luxury vehicle to boot, the i3 is in direct competition with Tesla’s Model X, though it is much smaller and looks more of a hatchback than an SUV. It has an optional 42.2kWh Li-ion battery and can ride for up to 290 km on a single charge. (Image: Reuters)
BMW i3 | Not to be left behind in the electric car race, BMW has already readied its entrant, the i3. A subcompact luxury vehicle to boot, the i3 is in direct competition with Tesla’s Model X, though it is much smaller and looks more of a hatchback than an SUV. It has an optional 42.2kWh Li-ion battery and can ride for up to 290 km on a single charge. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Auto #Slideshow #Technology #Tesla Model 3 #trends

