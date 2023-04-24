 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk urges entrepreneurs to 'refine lithium' amid EV choke point

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Elon Musk urged entreprenuers to shift their focus from creating 'picture sharing apps' to getting into 'heavy industry' such as lithium refining.

Elon Musk spoke about the need for securing refined lithium for EV batteries on Tesla's earnings call with investors on April 23. Addressing the shortage in refining capacity for the metal, Musk urged entrepreneurs to take up the cause.

"The choke point is much more on refining capacity than it is on mining. Lithium is actually is very common throughout the world, including in the US, it's much more a question of where is the refining capacity and can the refining capacity keep up, " Musk said on Tesla's earnings call.

