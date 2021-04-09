Elon Musk unveils Tesla Model 3 Performance car's new production line



Amazing work by Tesla team. Built entire new general assembly line in 3 weeks w minimal resources. Love u guys so much! Pic of 1st Model 3 dual motor performance coming off the line … pic.twitter.com/Xr55P3fmGd

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk announced the company's newest production line- Model 3 Performance Dual Motor via a tweet on Sunday. The announcement supplements the company's target of manufacturing 5,000 Model 3 cars each week by the end of June.

According to a report by Marketwatch, the latest production line was built in under three weeks in a canvas-topped structure next to their Fremont, California, facility.

Musk has faced criticism for delay in production and delivery of Tesla cars and he is personally looking after the impediments in reaching their targetted deliveries.

CNBC released an email dated June 15 sent by Musk to his employees, congratulating them on their efforts and emphasising that 'radical improvements' must be made to reach quarterly targets.

“All parts of the Model 3 production system are now above 500 [cars per day] and some are almost at 700 cars already,” Musk said in the email.

Last week, Musk announced that Tesla would be cutting 9 percent of its workforce as part of a comprehensive organisational restructuring. However, the cut was exclusively made from their salaried employees and production jobs were not affected.

Despite the hefty price tag, the Model 3 Performance packs a punch.

The Model 3 Performance is the top-variant of the compact electric car and is expected to cost around $78,000 (Rs 53,02,830). It will feature a top speed of 250 km/h and is capable of sprinting from 0-100 in 3.5 seconds. On a single charge, the car has a range of 500 km and will come with an option of white seats that are currently exclusive to Model 3 Performance.

According to Musk, the Model 3 Performance would be 15 percent faster than a BMW M3 on the track.