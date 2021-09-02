MARKET NEWS

Elon Musk says shipment of Tesla Roadster is delayed till 2023

Elon Musk had earlier said in comedian Joe Rogan's podcast that Roadster was a lower priority and compared it to a "dessert". "We gotta get the meat and potatoes and greens and stuff," he said.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST
Both of Musk’s successes, SpaceX as well as Tesla had come very close to failing. While the first three rockets failed to launch the fourth was a success and the Roadster went through several production problems.

Tesla's chief Elon Musk has signalled a delay in the shipment of Roadster sports cars to 2023, citing global supply chain bottlenecks.

"2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages," Musk tweeted. "Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023."

Several other automakers including Ford Motor, the second largest US automaker said it will cut two of three shifts at its Dearborn Truck Plant next week, while its Kansas City Assembly Plant F-150 production will be down. The company's Kentucky Truck Plant will operate on two shifts the weeks of Sept. 6 and 13 rather than three.

Others including Honda Motor, General Motors and Volkswagen have also curtailed production due to a prolonged global chip shortage.

Musk earlier said in comedian Joe Rogan's podcast that Roadster was a lower priority and compared it to a "dessert". "We gotta get the meat and potatoes and greens and stuff," he said.

He had said a ramp-up in the production of sport utility vehicle Model Y and the construction of a vehicle factory in Berlin was more important.

The upcoming Roadster is the successor to the car that built the Tesla brand. The original Roadster was one of the first production EVs to popularise the use of lithium-ion batteries and unsurprisingly also prove that EVs could be really, really quick.

The upcoming version would surpass the original Roadster and every other Tesla, including the upcoming tri-motor Model S (due in the first week of June, 2021) in terms of outright acceleration. With a price tag of Rs 2.6 crore (minus taxes) the SpaceX version would surpass every Tesla in the price department as well.

Meanwhile, the US has approached the Taiwanese government to help address the shortage, given that the island is a major semiconductor producer and seen as central to efforts to resolve the problem.

Taiwan is doing all it can to address the global shortage of semiconductors, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday after talks with the newly-appointed de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei, a problem that has idled some auto production lines.

[Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elon Musk #Ford #Roadster #Tesla
first published: Sep 2, 2021 09:14 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.