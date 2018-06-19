Elon Musk emails Tesla workers about 'extensive and damaging sabotage' by an employee

In a shocking news, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shared an email with all Tesla employees on Sunday claiming that there was a saboteur working among them who has been discovered. Last week, Tesla had announced cutting down 9 percent of its workforce not actively involved with the production of Model 3.

In his email, released by CNBC, Musk has claimed that the saboteur has done an extensive and damaging sabotage to Tesla’s operations. The person has changed the code of an internal application (Tesla Manufacturing Operating System) under false usernames and exported large amounts of sensitive data to outsiders.

CNBC confirms that many employees from different divisions of Tesla have confirmed receiving such an email from the CEO.

In his email Musk has been reported as saying, “The full extent of his actions are not yet clear, but what he has admitted to so far is pretty bad. His stated motivation is that he wanted a promotion that he did not receive. In light of these actions, not promoting him was definitely the right move.”

He has assured the employees that he will investigate further to figure out if he was working alone or had accomplices in the organisation. Further, he has expressed his concern over the long list of organisations who want Tesla to die for their personal benefits including Wall Street short-sellers, oil and gas companies, big gas/diesel car companies among others. He claims that while these companies cheat about emissions, maybe they can cheat in other ways.

Ending his email, he urges the employees to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to a particular email address with as much information as possible. Employees can report such activities under their name, which will be kept confidential, or anonymously.

As Tesla works hard to keep up with its target of 5000 Model 3 cars per week, it will be interesting to see if the discovery of the saboteur leads to anything.