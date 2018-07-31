Elon Musk announces Tesla's direct factory-to-customer delivery system, delivers first car himself

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to announce the company's direct factory-to-customer delivery system and tested it out by personally delivering a Model 3 to an unsuspecting customer.

The new delivery system introduced by the electric carmakers will transport vehicles directly from Tesla factories to the purchaser's home using enclosed trailers.



We tried out a new delivery system using an enclosed trailer straight from factory to owner’s home, so super convenient & car arrives in pristine condition without wasting plastic wrap https://t.co/exNyhb0zOT

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2018

In the Tweet, Musk emphasised the efficiency of the system touting it "super convenient" and also added that the "car arrives in pristine condition without wasting plastic wrap".

Los Angeles native Devin Scott became the first customer to get his Telsa under the new system, but what made it extra special was Musk hand delivering it to the ecstatic customer.

After achieving the milestone of manufacturing 5,000 Tesla Model 3 units in a week, Musk is now working extensively to ensure that these vehicles do not sit in inventory.



We’re trying to get rid of contracts completely. Should just be “tap here & you get your car”. Then, if you don’t like it for any reason, just return it like any other product.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2018

Last week, the 47-year-old business magnate took to Twitter to announce Tesla's plans to oust paper delivery contracts. According to him, Tesla’s delivery process should be as basic as a tap on the screen.