Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk announces Tesla's direct factory-to-customer delivery system, delivers first car himself

Last week, the 47-year-old business magnate took to Twitter to announce Tesla's plans to oust paper delivery contracts

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to announce the company's direct factory-to-customer delivery system and tested it out by personally delivering a Model 3 to an unsuspecting customer.

The new delivery system introduced by the electric carmakers will transport vehicles directly from Tesla factories to the purchaser's home using enclosed trailers.

In the Tweet, Musk emphasised the efficiency of the system touting it "super convenient" and also added that the "car arrives in pristine condition without wasting plastic wrap".

Los Angeles native Devin Scott became the first customer to get his Telsa under the new system, but what made it extra special was Musk hand delivering it to the ecstatic customer.

After achieving the milestone of manufacturing 5,000 Tesla Model 3 units in a week, Musk is now working extensively to ensure that these vehicles do not sit in inventory.

Last week, the 47-year-old business magnate took to Twitter to announce Tesla's plans to oust paper delivery contracts. According to him, Tesla’s delivery process should be as basic as a tap on the screen.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:29 pm

