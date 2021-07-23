MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Electric vehicles double market share in Europe: Manufacturers

All-electric vehicles accounted for 7.5 percent of new car sales in Europe in April through June, against 3.5 percent during that period last year.

AFP
July 23, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
(Source: ShutterStock)

(Source: ShutterStock)

Electric vehicles more than doubled their share of new car sales in Europe in the second quarter compared with the same period last year, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said on Friday.

All-electric vehicles accounted for 7.5 percent of new car sales in Europe in April through June, against 3.5 percent during that period last year.
AFP
Tags: #Auto #Business #Electric Vehicle #Europe #Technology
first published: Jul 23, 2021 12:05 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.