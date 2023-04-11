 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Electric two-wheeler sales in India up over 2.5x to 846,976 units in FY23

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

In the E2W segment, the industry sold 7,26,976 high-speed E2W (top speed more than 25km/hour) in FY 2023

Electric 2-wheeler sales in India

Sales of electric two-wheeler (E2W) in India grew more than 2.5 times year-on-year (YoY) to 846,976 units in FY23, PTI reported. In comparison, the units sold in FY22 were 327,900.

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) reported sales of 1.2 lakh low-speed e-scooters in FY23, as per the report. "In the E2W segment, the industry sold 726,976 high-speed E2W (top speed more than 25km/hr) in FY 2023," it added.

For comparison, the total number of low-speed e-scooters sold in FY22 was 75,457, while the total number of high-speed e-scooters sold was 252,443.

FAME II Impact