Electric GT showcases race-ready Tesla Model S

The car is equipped with a 100-kWh battery from which it is expected to complete 90km on a single charge.
Electric GT holdings showcased the first race-spec Model S P100DL in Barcelona ahead of their Electric Production Car Series' planned debut in November.
An announcement was made that a Tesla Model-S based electric racing car series was also being worked on.According to an Engadget report,the EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL is more than just a standard P100D with Ludicrous mode and is capable of going from 0 - 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds, which is three tenths faster than the production car, and speeds up to 250 kph.
The upgrades in the car are the Pirelli P Zero wet/dry tires, a race weight that's lighter by 500kg with carbon fibre body panels and a roll cage. It has a double steel wishbone suspension up front, a new front splitter / rear wing setup for more downforce plus upgraded suspension and race brakes for better control on the track.
The drivers will compete in identically-prepared sedans when the new season starts. CEO of Electric GT Mark Gemmell said, “Each one costs “a bit less than 300,000 euros” ($350k).
Spanish e-sports league VP (League of Videogame Professionals, by Mediapro), will sponsor the racing series, while they also posted a virtual version of the car for the Assetto Corsa sim.The final round of the series will be held in October 2019 at Vallelunga, Italy concluding the 10 race first season.