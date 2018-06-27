Electric GT showcases race-ready Tesla Model S

Electric GT holdings showcased the first race-spec Model S P100DL in Barcelona ahead of their Electric Production Car Series' planned debut in November.

An announcement was made that a Tesla Model-S based electric racing car series was also being worked on.



And there she goes!

The first race-ready #EPCSeries car has hit the track for the first time!

And @Circuitcat_cat has laid on a beautiful day for it!#AgeOfLight pic.twitter.com/MEljgVB3xr

According to an Engadget report,the EPCS V2.3 Tesla P100DL is more than just a standard P100D with Ludicrous mode and is capable of going from 0 - 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds, which is three tenths faster than the production car, and speeds up to 250 kph.

The upgrades in the car are the Pirelli P Zero wet/dry tires, a race weight that's lighter by 500kg with carbon fibre body panels and a roll cage. It has a double steel wishbone suspension up front, a new front splitter / rear wing setup for more downforce plus upgraded suspension and race brakes for better control on the track.

The car is equipped with a 100-kWh battery from which it is expected to complete 90km on a single charge.

The drivers will compete in identically-prepared sedans when the new season starts. CEO of Electric GT Mark Gemmell said, “Each one costs “a bit less than 300,000 euros” ($350k).

Spanish e-sports league VP (League of Videogame Professionals, by Mediapro), will sponsor the racing series, while they also posted a virtual version of the car for the Assetto Corsa sim.

The final round of the series will be held in October 2019 at Vallelunga, Italy concluding the 10 race first season.