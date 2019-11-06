App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EICMA 2019: Hero unveils Xtreme 1.R concept

Since the motorcycle is in its concept stage, its technical specifications have not been disclosed yet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The EICMA 2019 is underway and major automobile manufacturers around the world have displayed their latest and upcoming motorcycles. Among them is Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp, which is also the only Indian manufacturer at the event. It displayed the Xtreme 1.R concept, which gives us a fair idea of how the future of the Xtreme series looks like.

Since the motorcycle is in its concept stage, its technical specifications have not been disclosed yet. However, its design indicates Hero is planning a makeover for its future Xtreme series. Dubbed the Xtreme 1.R, the motorcycle gets an aggressive fascia, with a prominent LED headlight in the front. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, LED taillights and an exhaust system sourced from Arrow.

The motorcycle is expected to be equipped with a 160cc fuel-injected motorcycle. The motorcycle was spotted with beefy upside-down (USD) forks, a preload-adjustable monoshock and a disc brake at the front.

Oddly enough, Hero had displayed the motorcycle with racing slicks. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, Hero MotorCorp is expected to make the Xtreme series racier than its predecessor. The company also showcased a rally edition additional kit for its XPulse 200 adventure motorcycle.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Auto #EICMA 2019 #Hero Motocorp #Technology #trends #Xtreme 1.R

