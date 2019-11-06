EICMA 2019: Hero unveils Xtreme 1.R concept

The EICMA 2019 is underway and major automobile manufacturers around the world have displayed their latest and upcoming motorcycles. Among them is Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp, which is also the only Indian manufacturer at the event. It displayed the Xtreme 1.R concept, which gives us a fair idea of how the future of the Xtreme series looks like.

Since the motorcycle is in its concept stage, its technical specifications have not been disclosed yet. However, its design indicates Hero is planning a makeover for its future Xtreme series. Dubbed the Xtreme 1.R, the motorcycle gets an aggressive fascia, with a prominent LED headlight in the front. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, LED taillights and an exhaust system sourced from Arrow.

The motorcycle is expected to be equipped with a 160cc fuel-injected motorcycle. The motorcycle was spotted with beefy upside-down (USD) forks, a preload-adjustable monoshock and a disc brake at the front.