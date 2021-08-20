MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Eicher Motors board to meet soon to revise MD Siddhartha Lal's appointment resolution

The company fell short of the 75 percent votes required to re-appoint Lal as the MD of the company as well as approve his remuneration

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The board of Eicher Motors will approach shareholders again to allow Siddhartha Lal to continue as the managing director (MD) after a resolution for re-appointment was shot down recently over a proposed salary hike.

The company fell short of the 75 percent vote share required for Lal’s re-appointment and remuneration. Around 26.95 percent of the shareholders voted against this Special Resolution during an annual general meeting (AGM) on August 17.

“The Eicher Motors board has been informed and we are considering the quick next steps,” the company said on August 20. Since Lal continues to be the director and CEO, there were no changes in the way Eicher Motors is governed and operates, it said.

Lal’s reappointment proposal was voted down by the shareholders over a 10 percent hike in salary proposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the revenues and profits have been slow, a report in The Economic Times said.

The re-appointment proposal was combined with a 10 percent hike in Lal’s salary, which most public institutional shareholders rejected at the company’s 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 17, even as the average employee’s salary had increased by only 1 percent, the report cited sources as saying.

Close

Related stories

Lal, however, got 86.18 percent votes for his re-appointment as director, allowing him to continue as the director and CEO of Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield bikes and trucks and buses under VE Commercial Vehicles.

The board would meet soon to revise the terms of the resolution for Lal’s appointment.

“They will have to present (the resolution) to shareholders again with revised terms. The ‘vote against’ is mainly against the remuneration,” said a senior member of a proxy advisory company that advises shareholders on corporate matters.

Lal’s remuneration for FY21 was Rs 21.12 crore, which included salary, perquisites and commission, a 9.97 percent hike from FY20. No sitting fees were paid nor any stock options given to Lal during FY21, Eicher Motors said.

Hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s net consolidated profit for FY21 stood at Rs 1,347, the lowest since FY16. During the same period, Lal’s remuneration more than doubled from Rs 9.51 crore in FY16.

Following uncertain business conditions, shareholders in recent years have shot down hikes for Tata Motors directors Guenter Butschek, Ravindra Pisharody and Satish Borwankar.

Butschek, the former managing director of Tata Motors, saw opposition from the shareholders twice during his five-year tenure.

In 2018 Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Tyres took a 30 percent cut in salary following strong objections from institutional and private investors over a 42 percent increase in his pay package.

Whole-time Director and CEO of Royal Enfield Vinod Dasari, who left the company a few days ago, drew a salary of Rs 25.33 crore for FY21.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Business #Eicher Motors #Technology
first published: Aug 20, 2021 11:08 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.