App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

EESL urges Delhi govt to exempt electric vehicles from odd-even scheme

The Delhi Government has brought the road rationing scheme to deal with rising level of pollution in the National capital region. The scheme will be implemented from November 4 to 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational image
Representational image

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to exempt electric vehicles from odd-even or road rationing scheme kicking in from Monday. "We hope Shri @ArvindKejriwal and Govt of Delhi would realise that the #ElectricVehicles are aligned with their vision of reducing vehicular pollution and exempt it from the odd-even scheme", EESL tweeted.

The Delhi Government has brought the road rationing scheme to deal with rising level of pollution in the National capital region. The scheme will be implemented from November 4 to 15.

"The odd-even scheme by Govt of Delhi is an important step towards reducing Delhi Pollution. It would have been the right moment for the Delhi Govt to highlight the importance of Electric Vehicles by exempting it from the odd-even scheme," the company said in one of its tweets.

Close

It further said, "Curbing air pollution due to vehicular emission is at the core of E-mobility program of Govt of India. It is unfortunate that the Government of Delhi is not exempting EVs from its odd-even scheme."

related news

The company also tweeted that "this inclusion of Electric Vehicles, along with IC engine cars, in Delhi's odd-even scheme sends a wrong message to the people in the city & across India, especially at a time when Centre and States are all united and transitioning to EVs to combat air pollution".

Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places.

A slight increase in the wind speed and a light drizzle on Saturday had led a drop in pollution levels with the air quality index settling at 399 in the evening.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 3, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Auto #India #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.