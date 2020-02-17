App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EESL opens new tender for 1,000 electric sedans with 180km-plus range

EESL requires two different categories of electric vehicles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Energy Efficient Services Ltd (EESL) has issued an open tender for the procurement of 1,000 electric sedans with fast-charging support in India. The state-run organisation is looking to convert its entire fleet to 100 percent electric mobility by 2030.

EESL requires two different categories of electric vehicles. These include 750 four-wheeled sedans with a standard three-year warranty and comprehensive annual maintenance costs (AMC) for three years. The second category requires 250 four-wheeled sedans with a standard six-year warranty and comprehensive AMC for six years.

Bidders will be expected to design, manufacture, supply and maintain the cars at the required locations in the country. They must pay an earnest money deposit of Rs 21 million for bidding in the first category and Rs 7.06 million for the second. EESL has also added in the tender that small and medium enterprises will be exempt from paying the tender document fee and EMD.

Applicants must be car manufacturers registered under the Indian Companies Act. They should also be experienced in the field of manufacturing, sale, and service of internal combustion engine cars for the last three years or electric cars for the previous year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 12:29 pm

