E-vehicles exempted from registration certificate fees: Transport Ministry

In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
Electric Vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.

In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

This has been notified to encourage e-mobility, it added.
first published: Aug 3, 2021 08:52 pm

