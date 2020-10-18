Ducati unveils new engine set to power upcoming Multistrada V4

Ducati has just unveiled the new engine that will be used in the upcoming Multistrada V4. With its 60,000 km valve check interval, the new engine is called the V4 Granturismo.

The new V4 format first made its debut on the Panigale V4, a solid supersport, the S variant of which gets wings just to keep it from flying off the ground. The Granturismo V4 will now be used on the company’s adventure offering as well.

The new engine is Euro-V compliant and the 1,158cc heart manages to churn out 170 PS at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.

The company claims that the engine has been tuned to offer a better riding experience at lower revs. This is the standard expectation on an ADV since most of the cruising is done at lower rpms than track oriented bikes that spend most of their time closer to the red line.

According to the company, “The V4 Granturismo has been developed for maximum smoothness of operation and has record-breaking maintenance intervals. An engine designed for ‘adventouring’ use, at the same time able to offer great thrills and sportiness.”

The new Multistrada V4 is all set to be unveiled on November 4. While a sliver of the front end has been teased, all of the details should be unveiled then.