Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati teases Streetfighter V4 ahead of Ducati World Premiere 2020

The motorcycle is equipped with a 1103cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4 engine which is also shared by Panigale V4.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ducati recently teased its upcoming Streetfighter V4 ahead of its debut in the Ducati World Premiere 2020. The motorcycle was previously showcased, albeit still under camouflage at Pikes Peak where it was ridden by Carlin Dunne.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4 engine which is also shared by Panigale V4. However, it is retuned to make 208 PS of maximum power at 12,750 rpm as opposed to 214 PS at 13,000 rpm in the Panigale.

Ducati has given the motorcycle 'Bigplane Wings' along with the complete electronics package from the Panigale V4. It is also expected to get a full-LED light setup on both ends, as well as a fully coloured TFT screen.

Continuing the company’s legacy, the motorcycle is expected to be offered in two variants. The base variant is expected to be equipped with a Showa-sourced Upside Down (USD) forks and a fully adjustable monoshock from Sachs at the back. The higher variant could get a full kit from Ohlins, which is expected to be electronically adjustable and semi-active.

The Streetfighter V4 will make its global debut on October 23, with an India launch expected to follow soon. The base trim could have an ex-showroom price of Rs 22 lakh while the higher trim could be priced around Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the likes of the upcoming Kawasaki ZH2 and the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 11:15 am

tags #Auto #Ducati #Streetfighter V4 #Technology #trends

