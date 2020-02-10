Ducati Superleggera V4: All you want to know

Ducati recently unveiled the 2020 Superleggera V4, which is the most powerful motorcycle in the company’s lineup. Apart from some mechanical components, most of the motorcycle is built with carbon fibre.

Like most special edition models, this variant, too, has a limited production run of 500 units. It gets carbon fibre bodywork, frame, swingarm, and wheels. Its fairing is designed with cues from Ducati’s MotoGP racing motorcycle and borrows its double winglets that offer up to 50kg of downforce at 270kmph.

Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with a 998cc, liquid-cooled V4 engine that makes 234PS of maximum power and 124Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle has also gone down from 159kg of kerb weight in the standard trim to 152.2kg in the Superleggera. This gives the motorcycle a tremendous power-to-weight ratio.

Mechanical components include fully adjustable gas-charged forks in the front and fully adjustable monoshock with titanium springs and GP-derived valves at the back, both sourced from Ohlins. Braking duties are handled by Brembo MCS caliper levers and Stylema R brake calipers.

With all these goodies, Ducati is expected to give the Superleggera V4 a suitable price tag around 1,00,000 Euros (around Rs 78 lakh when converted). However, the motorcycle is BSIV compliant and, hence, may not make its way to India, due to the upcoming BSVI emission norms.

Owners have the chance to opt for a Dainese’s airbag-equipped leather suit and an Arai carbon fibre helmet, both with the bike’s design on it. Owners will also be given an opportunity to ride the 2020 Desmosedici GP20 race bike on a racetrack.