Ducati sets up financial services arm in India

Italian super bike maker Ducati today said it has launched a financial services arm in India, which will offer personalised financing solutions to customers through its dealer network across the country.

Ducati India has set up the Ducati Financial Services (DFS) in partnership with Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd (VWFPL).

"With this partnership, our customers will be able to access bespoke financial products specifically tailored for them," Ducati India MD Sergi Canovas said in a statement.

The company is constantly trying to add more value to the Ducati buying and ownership experience, he added.

"This year, we have already introduced the unlimited kilometres roadside assistance service and Ever Red - a two years extended warranty programme for our customers," Canovas said.

DFS will offer competitive interest rates, flexible loan tenures and tailored finance products that allow customers to finance their Ducati in line with their personal budget. Accessories financing will also form a part of this financing programme.

DFS advisors will be stationed at all Ducati dealerships across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Kolkata.