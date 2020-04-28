App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati Panigale V2 launch teased on social media

Essentially a scaled down variant of the Panigale V4, the V2 is just as purposeful in its intent both in terms of styling as well as performance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ducati Panigale V2 was only recently unveiled at the EICMA 2019 event and the company has already teased the bike for India indicating a launch is just around the corner.

Design-wise, it is very similar to the V4, but it is more similar in the way it looks thanks to the 959 underneath. The frame from the 959 has been carried onto the V2, but the rear sub-frame has been redesigned for the tail section.

Powering the V2 is the same 955cc Superquadro motor from the Panigale 959, but upgraded to meet the Bharat Stage-VI and Euro 5 emission norms. But unlike most upgrades, the new engine produces 155 PS of power, an increase of 5 PS over the old motor, and 104 Nm of torque at 10,750 and 9,000 rpm, respectively. Transmission comes via a six-speed gearbox, coupled with a bi-directional quickshifter, as standard.

The Panigale is fully loaded in terms of electronics too. It gets a new six-axis IMU allowing for cornering ABS, anti-wheelie, Ducati traction control and engine brake control. It also gets a 4.3-inch TFT dash and three riding modes, Ducati Data Analyser and GPS, Ducati Lap-timer and the Ducati Multimedia System.

The Ducati Panigale 959 retailed at Rs 15.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), so we can expect a more premium price tag.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 05:02 pm

