Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati launches its superbike Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India - here's everything you need to know

Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with a 5-inch TFT display, which is an updated version of the one on the Multistrada 1260 S.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati launched the Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India today. It is an improved version of the company’s already dedicated adventure touring motorcycle, the Multistrada 1260.(Image source: Ducati.com)
Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati launched the Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India on July 9. It is an improved version of the company’s already dedicated adventure touring motorcycle, the Multistrada 1260.(Image source: Ducati.com)

The motorcycle is powered by a 1262CC, Testastretta DVT, 90-degree V-twin engine which makes 158PS of maximum power and 128Nm of peak torque. (Image source: Ducati.com)

The company claims that 85 per cent of the engine’s torque which is close to100Nm is available between 4000rpm to 6000rpm, which gives the motorcycle a strong mid-range. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, with a bi-directional quickshifter. (Image source: Ducati.com)

Electronic rider aids in the motorcycle include Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Bosch Cornering ABS + DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and different riding modes including Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro. These modes can also be further customized as per the rider’s choice. (Image source: Ducati.com)

Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with a 5-inch TFT display, which is an updated version of the one on the Multistrada 1260 S. It integrates graphic displays for showing important rider aid changes. (Image source: Ducati.com)

Improvements on the motorcycle include lighter wheels, a redesigned swingarm that's also lighter than before and a lighter oil sump. The exhaust has also been made sleeker than the previous generation. (Image source: Ducati.com)

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro’s seat height has been reduced by 10mm, making it easier to ride for short riders. It also gets optional panniers on either side for carrying luggage. (Image source: Ducati.com)

The motorcycle is priced at Rs. 19.99 lakhs (Ex-showroom) and will be available across all Ducati showrooms in India. It will be pitted against Triumph Tiger 1200 and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure in India. (Image source: Ducati.com)
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Auto #Ducati #Technology #trends

