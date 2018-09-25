App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati launches 959 Panigale Corse in India at Rs 15.2 lakh

The 959 Panigale Corse is inspired by the colours of our MotoGP bike, the Desmosedici GP 18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Italian superbike maker Ducati has announced the launch of the special edition 959 Panigale Corse in India priced at Rs 15.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 959 Panigale Corse gets a 955 cc Superquadro engine that is Euro 4 type-approved. It can generate peak power of 157 hp at 10,500 rpm and a torque of 107.4 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

The bike is equipped with a electronics package which includes the latest generation two channel Bosch ABS 9MP, traction control, quick shift, engine brake control and ride-by-wire.

The three riding modes available in the 959 Panigale Corse are race, sport and wet. However, the version available in India is not equipped with the Ohlins suspensions, lithium battery, Ohlins steering damper and Ducati performance titanium silencers by Akrapovic.

The Panigale has always been the definite Ducati superbike that allows biking enthusiasts to have an unparalleled experience on a race track. In this special Corse livery, the 959 is inspired by the colours of our MotoGP bike, the Desmosedici GP 18,” Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India said.

Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 02:52 pm

