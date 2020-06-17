Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE unveiled globally; launch scheduled for July

Ducati launched the Hypermotard 950 in June last year after showcasing the Hypermotard 950 concept at the Concorso d'Eleganza in May the same year. Now, just a year later, Ducati has unveiled the Hypermotard 950 RVE to the world inspired by the concept bike.

Positioned below the top-spec Hypermotard 950 SP the RVE is based on the standard trim of the bike and gets the same mechanicals too including adjustable 45 mm Marzocchi front forks and rear monoshock as well as the rims painted in black and red.

The paint job is more in line with what was showcased on the concept bike. Ducati said it had to go through great lengths to get the same kind of graffiti work. The company had to employ a team of highly skilled painters as well as the use of extremely low thickness decals. The long, complex process, however, allowed for the look and feel of airbrushed bodywork.

Under the hood, the 950 RVE sports a 937cc Testastretta engine that produces 114 PS at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque. In terms of electronics, the RVE gets the Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down Evo (Ducati speak for quickshifter), Bosch cornering ABS with Slide by Brake function, Ducati Traction Control EVO and Ducati Wheelie Control EVO.

It isn’t really clear if Ducati will be bringing the Hypermotard 950 RVE to India but the standard bike is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.99 lakh. The Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE is scheduled to launch internationally in July.