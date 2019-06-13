Ducati Hypermotard 950 launched in India - here's everything you should know

The new Hypermotard 950 sports a new handlebar, narrower side profile and a new seat, featuring a flat, extended profile and a moderate bulge in the passenger area for improved comfort. Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/9 Ducati India officially launched the Hypermotard 950 in India at a price of INR 11.99 lakh (Ex-Showroom India).(Image Courtesy: Ducati) 2/9 It is a smaller sibling of the Hypermotard 1100 that carries minimalism, aggressiveness, lightweight look and the image of a ‘fun bike’ with the innovation and technology of Ducati's latest motorcycle models. (Image Courtesy: Ducati) 3/9 The Hypermotard 950 is powered by a 937CC, twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11° engine which makes 114 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 96.1Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The twin-cylinder engine has been radically revised and now 1.5 kg lighter than its predecessor.(Image Courtesy: Ducati) 4/9 Ducati has carried forward the trademark Hypermotard beak, surmounted by compact headlight with a Daytime Running Light. (Image Courtesy: Ducati) 5/9 The Hypermotard has twin underseat tailpipes, which along with the mechanical components, surround the rear Trellis sub-frame in clear view. The new steel trellis frame with variable section tubes, new rims, brake discs with aluminium flanges and lightweight Marzocchi forks with aluminium fork bodies/tubes have made the new Hypermotard 950, 4 kgs lighter. (Image Courtesy: Ducati) 6/9 It is equipped with a new Marzocchi fork with fully adjustable 45 mm aluminium tubes and stanchions, and 170mm wheel travel. The front braking system features two monoblocs radially mounted 4-piston Brembo M4.32 callipers operated by a radial brake master cylinder with an adjustable 5-position lever. (Image Courtesy: Ducati) 7/9 The new Hypermotard 950 sports a new handlebar, narrower side profile and a new seat, featuring a flat, extended profile and a moderate bulge in the passenger area for improved comfort. (Image Courtesy: Ducati) 8/9 The handlebar mounts radial pumps with separate front brake and clutch fluid reservoirs. It also gets a hydraulic clutch in place of a cable-operated unit. (Image Courtesy: Ducati) 9/9 Ducati India has begun accepting bookings across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. (Image Courtesy: Ducati) First Published on Jun 13, 2019 05:57 pm