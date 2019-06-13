Ducati Hypermotard 950 launched in India - here's everything you should know

The Hypermotard has twin underseat tailpipes, which along with the mechanical components, surround the rear Trellis sub-frame in clear view. The new steel trellis frame with variable section tubes, new rims, brake discs with aluminium flanges and lightweight Marzocchi forks with aluminium fork bodies/tubes have made the new Hypermotard 950, 4 kgs lighter. (Image Courtesy: Ducati)