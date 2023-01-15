 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Domestic automobile industry scaling up efforts to enhance localisation of electric components

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

In the first half of the current fiscal, imports of auto components grew by 17.2 per cent to USD 10.1 billion (Rs 79,815 crore) from USD 8.7 billion (Rs 64,310 crore) in the first half of 2021-22.

The domestic automobile industry is scaling up efforts to enhance localisation of electronic components in order to curtail dependence on other countries, especially China, as per auto component industry body President Sunjay Kapur.

In an interaction with PTI, Kapur noted that the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Ministry of Heavy Industries are working together to achieve the target of localisation especially in electronics.

He noted that there lies a great opportunity for the auto component industry with the big push towards electrification.

With growth in consumption of electric vehicles, the industry is witnessing fast transformation of the auto components sector to be an integral part of the electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain.

The component industry is making steady investments and acquiring technology companies.

"We will have to keep localising…we as an industry are very fortunate that we can work with the electronics industry as well. Together with combined forces, we can look at scale for localisation efforts and that is something that we have to do," Kapur stated.