English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Discounts of up to Rs 65,000 being offered on Tata Harrier right through April

Tata Motors is offering cash discounts and exchange bonuses on a number of their vehicles including the Harrier, Tiago and Tigor.

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST

After price hikes from most manufacturers, Tata Motors is looking to attract customers by offering discounts on their lineup of cars. This includes cash discounts as well as exchange bonuses, and will be available throughout the month of April

Tata Nexon and Nexon EV

Tata is offering both the Nexon and Nexon EV with exchange bonuses up to Rs 15,000. However, only the diesel variants of the standard Nexon receives the bonus and in the case of the Nexon EV, top-spec XZ+ LUX trim receives the Rs 15,000 bonus while the mid-trim receives a bonus of Rs 10,000.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is the most affordable car in Tata Motors’ range and can be bought with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and up to Rs 10,000 in exchange for your old car.

Close

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor sedan gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 for a total benefit of Rs 30,000. The Tigor is the company’s sedan and while it doesn’t do as well as the rest of Tata’s offerings, it still holds its own in driveability.

Tata Harrier

Tata’s most loved car, the Harrier gets the biggest amount of benefits, Rs 25,000 as cash discount and up to Rs 40,000 in exchanges. This adds up to a total of Rs 65,000.

Tata has also just launched the 7-seater Harrier and named it the Tata Safari, so there aren’t any discounts on it yet.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Apr 12, 2021 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.