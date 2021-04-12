Discounts of up to Rs 65,000 being offered on Tata Harrier right through April

After price hikes from most manufacturers, Tata Motors is looking to attract customers by offering discounts on their lineup of cars. This includes cash discounts as well as exchange bonuses, and will be available throughout the month of April

Tata Nexon and Nexon EV

Tata is offering both the Nexon and Nexon EV with exchange bonuses up to Rs 15,000. However, only the diesel variants of the standard Nexon receives the bonus and in the case of the Nexon EV, top-spec XZ+ LUX trim receives the Rs 15,000 bonus while the mid-trim receives a bonus of Rs 10,000.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is the most affordable car in Tata Motors’ range and can be bought with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and up to Rs 10,000 in exchange for your old car.

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor sedan gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 for a total benefit of Rs 30,000. The Tigor is the company’s sedan and while it doesn’t do as well as the rest of Tata’s offerings, it still holds its own in driveability.

Tata Harrier

Tata’s most loved car, the Harrier gets the biggest amount of benefits, Rs 25,000 as cash discount and up to Rs 40,000 in exchanges. This adds up to a total of Rs 65,000.

Tata has also just launched the 7-seater Harrier and named it the Tata Safari, so there aren’t any discounts on it yet.