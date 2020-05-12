Digital drive: You can now buy an Audi car online

Audi India has rolled out digital sales and aftersales services in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to check the coronavirus pandemic. The company will accept online bookings for its car lineup in India.

Audi’s India range currently consists of just three cars – the A6, A8 L and the Q8 SUV – the latter two being available in only their top-spec trims.

The Audi A6 in India is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of churning out 245 PS of power. This is the 45TFSI version and is available in two trim options, Premium Plus and Technology. It rivals the likes of the BMW 5-Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and starts at a Rs 54.20 lakh price tag.

The A8 L is Audi’s flagship sedan and is available in the long-wheelbase 55TFSI Quattro form. It is powered by a 3-litre turbocharged V6 engine capable of churning out 340 PS. The car also gets a 48 V mild hybrid system as standard with all-wheel-drive. The A8 L competes in the luxury class and goes up against the BMW 7-series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The A8 L is priced at Rs 1.56 crore.

The Audi Q8 is the flagship SUV that is also available in the top-spec 55TSFI Quattro form. The engine is the same 3-litre V6 as the A8 L along with mild-hybrid and all-wheel-drive setup. The Q8 retails at a price of Rs 1.33 crore and goes up against BMW’s and Mercedes-Benz’s offerings in the flagship SUV segment.