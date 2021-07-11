Details on Harley-Davidson’s new 1,250cc bike leaked; could be called Sportster S

Harley-Davidson recently teased their upcoming 1,250cc bike, and a recent leak suggests this will not be called the Custom 1250.

According to a report on motorcycle.com, a guide submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) confirms that the new motorcycle will be called Sportster S.

We already know a lot about the bike thanks to the teaser images. For example, the bike is designed as a that of a sports cruiser. It gets a low-slung stance, fairly forward-set footpegs and handlebars that are also set at a slight reach.

The Sportster S will be powered by the same Revolution Max 1,252cc V-twin that powers the Pan America. But there are going to be differences. The Sportster’s power output is claimed to be set at 121 hp, quite a bit lower than the Pan America’s 150 hp, but that could be because the Sportster will need more low-end grunt.

As for the bike’s launch, it is expected to be a 2021 model, and more details are expected on July 13. But, thanks to the ‘S’ naming scheme we can also expect a smaller non-S Sportster to make its way to the lineup. Now whether this will be the same engine tuned lower or just a smaller displacement engine, we will have to see.