Details of new Toyota Yaris leaked ahead of launch

Leaks and updates continue to pour in just a month before the launch of the new Toyota Yaris. The striking feature of Yaris is that it comes fitted with seven airbags. However, this time, the entire features list of all the variants have been leaked in the form of an order guide image by Team-BHP forum member cmani0000.

The Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a six speed manual transmission or a seven step continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic gearbox. According to the order guide, the car will be available in four grades, namely J, G, V and VX. While the CVT variant will be available throughout the range, the manual transmission will only be available in the J, G and V grades.

Yaris will be available in six colours: Super White, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic, Wildfire Red and Phantom Brown. The White Pearl Crystal Shine will be available for only for the G, V and VX graded cars.

These are some of the features that will come standard with the different variants:

• 7 Airbags• Central locking• Engine immobiliser• Eco indicator• Room lamp/Map lamp• Cooled glove box• Basic audio system with 4 speaker set-up• Driver seat height adjustability• Keyless entry• Power windows• Electrically adjustable outer rear view mirrors (OVRM)• Rear armrest with cup holder• Steering tilt adjustment• Day & night inner rear view mirror

• Projector headlamp

• Rear parking sensors• Front and rear fog lamps• Speed sensing auto door lock• Impact sensing door unlock• Rear defogger• Electrically retractable OVRM• 7 inch infotainment system• Roof mounted air vent with ambient light• Auto AC• Push button start• Steering audio control

• Chrome grill

• All wheel disc brakes• 7 inch infotainment system with six speaker set-up• Reverse camera• Cruise control• Rain sensing wipers• LED rear combi lamp with line guide• Front and rear parking sensors• Auto headlamp• Follow-me-home headlamp

• 15 inch alloy wheels

• Paddle shift• Vehicle stability control• Hill start assist• Tyre pressure monitoring system• Leather seats• 8-way power adjustable driver seat• LED DRL

• Chrome door handle

The Toyota Yaris is scheduled to launch on May 18 and will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Verna and the Honda City. Another Team-BHP forum member, RavenAvi says the new sedan is expected to sell at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).