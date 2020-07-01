Deliveries for 2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports finally begin

Honda has commenced deliveries for the Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

While deliveries for the new Africa Twin were supposed to begin sometime in May, the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown delayed it. The first unit of the new adventure tourer (ADV) was delivered to the customer at the Honda Big Wing dealership in Gurugram.

Unlike the last-gen Africa Twin, the new ADV is available in both manual and dual-clutch transmission (DCT) variants. The bike is powered by a 1,084cc parallel twin engine that churns out 102 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. In contrast, the older Twin produced only 89 PS and 93.12 Nm.

The Africa Twin is a big ADV bike and as such gets long travel suspension and rally-like riding dynamics.

The 2020 Africa Twin also gets cruise control as standard along with other features like a six-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit), cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS) , wheelie control, rear-wheel lift detection and cornering lights. It also gets a 6.5 inch colour dash that supports Apple CarPlay.

The Adventure Sport on the other hand gets additional features like a larger 24.8-litre tank, larger skid plate, aluminium luggage rack, tubeless tyres and a charging socket.

The Africa Twin Adventure Sports retails at Rs 15.35 lakh for the manual transmission while the DCT variant is priced at Rs 16.10 lakh. The main competition for the Africa Twin comes from the very recently launched Triumph Tiger 900 Rally bikes.