172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|delhi-govt-exempts-road-tax-on-battery-operated-vehicles-under-its-ev-policy-5949421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its EV policy

The Transport department, in it notification issued on Saturday, stated that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted the tax levied upon all battery electric vehicles with immediate effect.

PTI

The Delhi government has exempted road tax on its battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday.

The Transport department, in it notification issued on Saturday, stated that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted the tax levied upon all battery electric vehicles with immediate effect.

Gahlot said in a tweet "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With rigc vehicle ht incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic)."

Close
 
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Auto #electric vehicles #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.